China's Shanghai Composite Index Falls 0.26%

The dollar retreated from its elevated levels as traders eyed the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's future policy path.
Gold prices were set for a second straight weekly gain on bets the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September.
China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.26 percent to 2,949.93 as European tariffs on electric cars from China took effect. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.27 percent to 17,799.61.
