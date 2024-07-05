Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Jul 05 2024
NSE India VIX slipped 1.24% to 12.70.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,386, a premium of 62.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,323.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 21.70 points or 0.09% to 24,323.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.24% to 12.70.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Jul 05 2024

