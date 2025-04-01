TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 17% YoY in March'25

TVS Motor Company rose 1.10% to Rs 2,447.10 after the company's total sales jumped 17% to 414,687 units in March 2025 as against 354,592 units in March 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 16%, with sales increasing from 400,120 units in March 2025 to 344,446 units in March 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 297,622 units in March 2025, up 14% from 260,532 units sold in March 2024.

Motorcycle sales were at 196,734 units in March 2025, registering a growth of 15% compared with Rs 171,611 units in March 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 27%, with sales increasing from 166,297 units in March 2025 to 131,472 units in March 2024.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged by 34% YoY, with the number of units sold increasing to 26,935 in March 2025 from 15,250 in March 2024.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 23%, with sales increasing from 113,464 units in March 2025 to 91,972 units in March 2024.

The companys two-wheeler exports registered sales of 14,567 units in March 2025, up 44% YoY.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

The companys standalone net profit rose 4.24% to Rs 618.48 crore on 10.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,097.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

