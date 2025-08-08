Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 45.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 45.10% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.830.92-30.12-18.480.500.670.390.580.280.51

