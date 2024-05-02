Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 405.04% in the March 2024 quarter

PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 405.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.70% to Rs 473.88 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts rose 405.04% to Rs 68.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.70% to Rs 473.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 69.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 77.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 1576.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1229.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales473.88310.33 53 1576.361229.77 28 OPM %97.2494.06 -96.5271.65 - PBDT90.1311.52 682 110.53-91.55 LP PBT86.1410.96 686 95.16-92.91 LP NP68.1313.49 405 69.41-77.22 LP

