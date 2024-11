Cineline India consolidated net profit declines 81.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 55.84 crore

Net profit of Cineline India declined 81.91% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.8463.7923.9630.626.4413.130.938.240.915.03

