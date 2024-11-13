Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.74% to Rs 1183.62 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 58.74% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 1183.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 996.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1183.62996.849.4014.4791.63152.7358.04129.3639.9696.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News