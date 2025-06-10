Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2025.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2025.

Cinevista Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 18.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5025 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 302.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8111 shares in the past one month.

Atam Valves Ltd surged 19.12% to Rs 121.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3112 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd jumped 16.12% to Rs 24.71. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17114 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd gained 14.35% to Rs 79.59. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37660 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Government notifies SEZ reforms to boost Semiconductor and Electronics component manufacturing

Jana Small Finance Bank rises on plan to transition into universal bank

Microfinance sector continues to suffer from vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates and harsh recovery practices, says RBI Dy Guv Rao

RattanIndia Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story