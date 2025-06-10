Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2025.

Cinevista Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 18.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5025 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 302.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8111 shares in the past one month. Atam Valves Ltd surged 19.12% to Rs 121.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3112 shares in the past one month. DigiSpice Technologies Ltd jumped 16.12% to Rs 24.71. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17114 shares in the past one month.