Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1870.8, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.4% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 1.93% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1870.8, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 25920.5. The Sensex is at 84560.96, down 0.51%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 4.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22430.7, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1878.9, up 1.34% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 10.4% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 1.93% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

