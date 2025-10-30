Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Travenues Tech tumbles after reporting net loss of Rs 3 cr in Q2 FY26

Le Travenues Tech tumbles after reporting net loss of Rs 3 cr in Q2 FY26

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Le Travenues Technology dropped 16.75% to Rs 270.30 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 13.08 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.94% YoY to Rs 282.74 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The company reported a loss before tax, share of loss of associates and exceptional items of Rs 2.5 crore in Q2 FY26, which included a one-off ESOP expense of Rs 26.9 crore, and excluding this one-off impact, profit before tax stood at Rs 24.4 crore, up 26% YoY.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from flight segment grew 60% YoY to Rs 89.4 crore while bus segment jumped 64% YoY to Rs 65.4 crore.

Gross Transaction Value (GTV) stood at Rs.4347.5 crore in Q2 FY26, growing by 23% YoY. Flight GTV grew 29% YoY, Bus GTV rose 51% YoY while Train GTV grew 12% YoY for Q2 FY26 vs Q2 FY25.

Contribution margin (CM) increased by 20% YoY to Rs 109.6 crore in Q2 FY26.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 28.5 crore in Q2 September 2025, registering the growth of 36% compared with Rs 21 crore in Q2 September 2024.

Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, stated: Despite Q2 facing some capacity headwinds, ixigo continued its resilient momentum and grew faster than the overall market YoY in all lines of business, with buses and flights leading the growth and trains maintaining our OTA market leadership. The fundraise provides the balance sheet required to fulfil our long term aspiration of delivering the best AI-first customer experience for travel and fuels our expansion into new categories and markets.

Saurabh Devendra Singh, Group CFO, ixigo, added: It was not an easy quarter, and yet we continued to grow profitably. This was a result of customer empathy, product innovation, agility, and in some cases, old-fashioned persistence. Quarters like these showcase the ixigo DNA and will form the foundation of our growth for years to come.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo)was founded in 2006 and is an online travel agency (OTA) that enables travelers to book train, flight, and bus tickets as well as hotels via its OTA platforms under the brand name ixigo.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

