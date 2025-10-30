Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17870, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 7.51% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36347.95, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90638 shares today, compared to the daily average of 75568 shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17979, up 2.41% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 7.51% jump in the Nifty Energy index.