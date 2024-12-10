Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 748.3, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 16.84% rally in NIFTY and a 16.74% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 748.3, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24533.8. The Sensex is at 81280.81, down 0.28%.Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 0.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2035.15, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 749.8, down 0.56% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 16.84% rally in NIFTY and a 16.74% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 16.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

