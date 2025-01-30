Indraprastha Gas Ltd soars 1.45%, Gains for third straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 396.1, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 9.72% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 396.1, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has dropped around 4.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32607.85, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.35, up 1.32% on the day. Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down 7.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 9.72% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

