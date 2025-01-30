United Breweries Ltd soars 1.76%, Gains for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2109.7, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 0.69% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55163.05, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 116.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

