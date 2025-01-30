United Breweries Ltd soars 1.76%, Gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2109.7, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 0.69% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2109.7, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76748.82, up 0.28%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 3.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55163.05, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2112.3, up 1.81% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 0.69% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 116.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

