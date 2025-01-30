Reliance Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1255.1, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 9.72% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1255.1, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 3.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32607.85, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1250, up 1.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

