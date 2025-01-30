SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1%, Gains for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 769.05, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 12.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 32.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

