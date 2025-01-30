SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1%, Gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 769.05, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 12.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 769.05, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76748.82, up 0.28%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has added around 15.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23044.95, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 770.65, up 0.93% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up 7.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 12.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 32.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

