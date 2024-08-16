Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Cistro Telelink reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %-140.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.02 -150 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 NP-0.05-0.02 -150
