PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 6.25% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.0916.0991.0590.9319.1219.8718.6119.3514.7813.91

