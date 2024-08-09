Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 261.98 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 57.78% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 261.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.261.98214.8155.0051.5335.7224.2829.1218.4521.7913.81

