Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 261.98 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 57.78% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 261.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.98214.81 22 OPM %55.0051.53 -PBDT35.7224.28 47 PBT29.1218.45 58 NP21.7913.81 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty tops 24,350 in pre-open

Eicher Motors strong Q1 overshadowed by weak Bullet 350 sales, growth woes

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story