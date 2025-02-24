Coal India forms joint venture with France's EDF

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Coal India has announced that it has signed an agreement with EDF India, a wholly owned subsidiary of ?lectricite de France (EDF), to form a joint venture.

The joint venture will undertake PSP projects, along with other renewable energy projects in India and neighboring countries, the company said in an exchange filing.

The firm reported a 17.04% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 10,253.48 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 1.03% to Rs 35,779.78 crore in the third quarter of FY25 from Rs 36,153.97 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India shed 0.78% to Rs 367 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

