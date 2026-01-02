Coal India Ltd rises for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 421.7, up 5.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.13% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% jump in NIFTY and a 0.52% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 421.7, up 5.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 12.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.22 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 425.1, up 5.64% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 7.13% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% jump in NIFTY and a 0.52% jump in the Nifty Energy index.