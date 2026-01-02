Exide Industries Ltd spurts 1.03%

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 367, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.1% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 367, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. Exide Industries Ltd has dropped around 1.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28480.55, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.16 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 369.4, up 1.15% on the day.