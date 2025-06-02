Oil India commences gas production from Bakhritibba Block in Jaisalmer

Oil India (OIL) has officially commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block located in the arid terrains of Western Rajasthan's Jaisalmer District w.e.f 1st June 2025.

OIL has set benchmark by achieving fast monetization from DSF III block by successfully drilling 3 MWP wells within the development period leading to supply of 67,200 SCMD gas to be further enhanced to production of 100MSCMD gas from the Bakhritibba Block in Jaisalmer district in Western Rajasthan.

