Coal India records 20% YoY drop in Q1 PAT; net worth rises to Rs 1.07 lakh crore

Coal India (CIL) has posted 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734 crore on a 4% fall in net sales to Rs 31,880 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Expenditure for the period under review rose by 2% YoY to Rs 25,893 crore.

EBIDTA fell by 15% YoY to Rs 13,165 crore while EBIDTA margin contracted by 600 basis points YoY to 41% in the April June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 11,709 crore, down by 17% from Rs 14,147 crore in Q1 FY25.

CIL's net worth as on 30 June 2025 was Rs 107,508 crore, up by 8% from Rs 99,105 crore as on 30 June 2024.