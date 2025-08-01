Coal India records 20% YoY drop in Q1 PAT; net worth rises to Rs 1.07 lakh crore

Coal India (CIL) has posted 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734 crore on a 4% fall in net sales to Rs 31,880 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Expenditure for the period under review rose by 2% YoY to Rs 25,893 crore.
EBIDTA fell by 15% YoY to Rs 13,165 crore while EBIDTA margin contracted by 600 basis points YoY to 41% in the April June 2025 quarter.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 11,709 crore, down by 17% from Rs 14,147 crore in Q1 FY25.
CIL's net worth as on 30 June 2025 was Rs 107,508 crore, up by 8% from Rs 99,105 crore as on 30 June 2024.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.
The scrip shed 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 373.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app