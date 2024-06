Offtake increases by 7.2%

Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved coal production of 64.4 million tons in month of May 2024 compared to 59.9 million tons in May 2023, recording a growth of 7.5%.

Meanwhile, coal offtake stood at 68.2 million tons in May 2024 compared to 63.7 million tons in May 2023, recording a growth of 7.2%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News