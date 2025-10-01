Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coal India announced provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of September 2025. Coal production achieved was 48.97 million tons (MT) in month of September 2025 compared to 50.94 MT in September 2024, recording a decline of 3.9%. Coal offtake declined 1.1% to 53.56 MT in September 2025 compared to 54.16 MT in September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aids in leading domestic production of Pulses reducing imports

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story