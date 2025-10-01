Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Coal India announced provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of September 2025. Coal production achieved was 48.97 million tons (MT) in month of September 2025 compared to 50.94 MT in September 2024, recording a decline of 3.9%. Coal offtake declined 1.1% to 53.56 MT in September 2025 compared to 54.16 MT in September 2024.

