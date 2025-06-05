Coal India's FMC projects drive eco-friendly coal transportation up 34% in FY25

Coal India transports 102.5 MT coal in FY25 compared to 76.5 MT in FY24

Coal India's (CIL) environment friendly coal transportation grew by 34 percent year on-year in FY 2025 at 102.5 million tonnes (MTs). This was through 20 first mile connectivity (FMC) projects linked with the Indian Railway network. Comparatively, the same was 76.5 MTs in FY 2024 through 17 such projects.

During the current financial year as well, ending May, CIL posted 36.7 percent growth in coal movement through FMC projects against 15 MTs same period year ago. Plans are on anvil to commission 19 FMC projects of nearly 150 MT/Y capacity during FY 2026.

We expect to transport an estimated incremental quantity of 20 MTs through FMC projects in the ongoing financial year said a senior official of CIL. The increased loading through FMC saw under loading charges dropping by 5 percent in FY 2025 compared to FY 2024. In another upshot, the grade conformity has increased due to quality coal getting loaded and transported in mechanized manner through FMC projects. In a phased manner, CIL has plans to commission 92 FMC projects of 994 MT/Y capacity by FY 2029 end. With the company aiming at 1 billion tonne coal production by FY 2029, the capacity is being built up to enable the transport of almost entire quantity in an environment friendly manner.

FMC initiative is an automated coal evacuation process which ensures eco-friendly coal transportation from pithead, in piped conveyor belts, to loading points. Key features of FMC involve constructing mechanized coal handling plants equipped with coal crushers where coal is sized, and rapid loading systems where precise quantity of quality coal is loaded into wagons avoiding over or under loading. FMC replaces truck based transportation to railway sidings and avoids manual loading through pay loaders. This leads to reduced dust, noise and vehicular emissions, minimized road congestion and improved safety. Wagon turnaround time will also be lower. CIL has conducted a pilot study through professional agencies to assess potential environmental and economic advantages of loading through FMC projects. The results reflected sizable reduction in carbon emissions, air pollutants, ambient noise levels and significant savings in diesel costs. For instance, in case of Gevra, a 10 MT capacity FMC project, there was a reduction of around 84% particulate matter and other gaseous emissions compared to pay loader loading at sidings.