Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3378.8, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24780.35. The Sensex is at 81473.39, up 0.59%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 2.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36938.1, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.98 lakh shares in last one month.