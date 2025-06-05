Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 51.89 points or 0.19% at 26828.74 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.43%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.16%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.01%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.96%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.53%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.47%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.34%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.05%) moved up.