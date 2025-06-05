Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 51.89 points or 0.19% at 26828.74 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.43%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.16%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.01%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.96%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.53%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.25%).
On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.47%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.34%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.05%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 332.94 or 0.63% at 53201.79.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 88.98 points or 0.56% at 15936.42.
The Nifty 50 index was up 110.4 points or 0.45% at 24730.6.
The BSE Sensex index was up 368.51 points or 0.45% at 81366.76.
On BSE,2333 shares were trading in green, 1565 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.
