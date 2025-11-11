Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.42% to Rs 1220.64 crore

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 24.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 1220.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 950.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1220.64950.535.600.3236.53-32.3524.55-44.0824.55-44.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News