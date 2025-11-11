Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 41.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 344.71 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 41.04% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 344.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 342.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.344.71342.618.737.4523.1519.199.607.187.085.02

