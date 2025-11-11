Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 126.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 5.22 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 126.24% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.224.78-5.17-56.908.493.638.003.025.952.63

