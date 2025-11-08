Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 58.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.62% to Rs 65.25 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 58.22% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.62% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.2588.922.8210.934.1512.133.8211.862.957.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News