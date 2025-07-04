Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches new tower at Mahindra Citadel in Pune

Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches new tower at Mahindra Citadel in Pune

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) has announced the launch of a new tower at Mahindra Citadel, featuring premium 1 BHK homes designed for young professionals, nuclear families, and first time homebuyers. This tower is part of the larger ~9.66-acre residential development in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, which has an overall Gross Development Value (GDV) of nearly Rs 2500 crore. This launch follows robust demand for the earlier phases and not only offers high-quality urban living but also offers excellent connectivity, as it is adjacent to the Sant Tukaram Metro Station.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shipping Corporation to induct two second-hand Very Large Gas Carriers

Bank of Maharashtra's total deposits climb 14% YoY to Rs 3.05 lakh crore in Q1

Finance ministry extends NPS tax benefits to new Unified Pension Scheme

India's Copper demand seen expanding six-fold by 2047

INR gains further ground at around 1-month high

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story