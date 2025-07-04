Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches new tower at Mahindra Citadel in Pune

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) has announced the launch of a new tower at Mahindra Citadel, featuring premium 1 BHK homes designed for young professionals, nuclear families, and first time homebuyers. This tower is part of the larger ~9.66-acre residential development in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, which has an overall Gross Development Value (GDV) of nearly Rs 2500 crore. This launch follows robust demand for the earlier phases and not only offers high-quality urban living but also offers excellent connectivity, as it is adjacent to the Sant Tukaram Metro Station.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News