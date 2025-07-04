Hindustan Zinc successfully bids for composite license for Nawatola-Laband REE Block

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has issued Letter of Intent (LoI), under Rule 18(1) of the Mineral Auction Rules 2015, to Hindustan Zinc, the preferred bidder for grant of Composite License for e-auction of Nawatola-Laband REE Block conducted by Ministry of Mines, Government of India over an extent of 210.01 Hectares in Sonbhadra District.

