Coforge jumped 4.24% to Rs 1,523 after the IT services company announced the launch of its Nexa Agentic AI Platform, a new artificial intelligence-powered business platform aimed at the global insurance industry.

The stock has gained 7.14% over the past week and surged 27.55% in the last month. However, it remains down 11.17% over the past year.

The company said the platform is designed to help insurers accelerate AI adoption and improve operational efficiency without replacing their existing core systems. Instead, the platform overlays AI orchestration capabilities on current insurance technology infrastructure.

According to Coforge, the Nexa Agentic AI Platform is built on its Coforge One AI platform and includes a marketplace of more than 30 insurance-focused AI assets spanning underwriting, claims processing, product development, customer service and platform modernization.

The platform features six flagship AI orchestrators covering key insurance functions, including submission processing, state rollout management, product launches, global market expansion, core platform modernization and claims triaging. The company said these capabilities are intended to improve efficiency, reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market for insurers. Rajeev Batra, executive vice president and global practice head of insurance at Coforge, said the platform combines the company's AI engineering capabilities with its insurance domain expertise to help clients scale AI adoption and address industry-specific challenges. Coforge said the platform will form a key part of its insurance business strategy and is aimed at insurers across property and casualty, life and annuities, specialty insurance, managing general agents and intermediaries.