Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1274.9, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.13% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1274.9, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost around 0.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24214.25, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.7 lakh shares in last one month.