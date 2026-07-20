Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1503.2, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.47% slide in NIFTY and a 21.19% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1503.2, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24219.95. The Sensex is at 77672.44, down 0.61%.Coforge Ltd has added around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29226.6, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.31 lakh shares in last one month.