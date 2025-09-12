Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade tracking firm global cues. Investors remained optimistic on signs of improving India-U.S. relations and prospects of a U.S. Fed rate cut next week. Market participants awaited for CPI inflation data, scheduled later today. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level.

Auto, metal and realty shares gained while FMCG, PSU Bank shares slipped.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 102.96 points or 0.13% to 81,651.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 68.95 points or 0.16% to 25,045.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.04%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,804 shares rose and 1,109 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,472.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,045.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 September 2025, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.05% to 6.475 from the previous close of 6.472.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.3950 compared with its close of 88.3500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.50% to Rs 109,525.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 97.64.

The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.52% to 4.032.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 56 cents or 0.84% to $65.81 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Forge rose 0.63%. The company along with Windracers announced strategic MoU to advance UAV operations in India at DSEI UK 2025. The company's arm Kalyani Strategic Systems has signed a landmark, first-of-its-kind contract with Gradeone subsidiary MP3 International to supply large calibre 155mm howitzer barrels and other critical spare parts to the UAE.

NBCC (India) rose 0.86%. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) for the development of the prestigious Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects near Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Jaipur, with a total estimated cost of Rs 3,700 crore.

Indian Renewable Energy Development (IREDA) advanced 1.09%after the company raised Rs 453 crore by issuing perpetual bonds at a rate of 7.70% per annum.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded higher on Friday, mirroring the positive close in U.S. equities recorded the previous day.

Equities in several parts of the world have been rallying as easing inflation pressures and expectations for U.S. rate cuts boost investor sentiment.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended higher, as investors bet that the upcoming consumer inflation data would not prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 617.08 points, or 1.36%, at 46,108.00, while the S&P 500 ended up 0.85% at 6,587.47. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.72% to 22,043.07. All three major averages scored new intraday all-time highs in the trading day and closed at record levels.

The U.S. CPI rose 0.4% last month, the biggest gain since January, after increasing 0.2% in July, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The CPI was driven by a 0.4% jump in the cost of shelter. Food prices increased 0.5%, with prices at the supermarket soaring 0.6%.

The larger-than-expected rise in the Consumer Price Index reported by the Labor Department on Thursday resulted in the biggest year-on-year increase in inflation since January. Higher inflation and softening labor market conditions fanned fears of stagflation, and pose a dilemma for the U.S. central bank, beyond Wednesday's anticipated rate decision.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

