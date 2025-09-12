Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

Sep 12 2025
To undertake Cargo City Project for Delhi International Airport

GMR Airports has incorporated a Special Purpose Vehicle in the name and style of name GMR Cargo and Logistics (SPV Entity) on 11 September 2025, for undertaking the Cargo City Project awarded by Delhi International Airport and to undertake other Cargo and Logistics related opportunities.

Sep 12 2025

