GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening; US CPI rises the most in seven months

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 3.00 points (or 0.01%) in early trade, suggesting a muted start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,472.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,045.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 9,373.85 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asian market traded higher on Friday, mirroring the positive close in U.S. equities recorded the previous day. Equities in several parts of the world have been rallying as easing inflation pressures and expectations for U.S. rate cuts boost investor sentiment. Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended higher, as investors bet that the upcoming consumer inflation data would not prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 617.08 points, or 1.36%, at 46,108.00, while the S&P 500 ended up 0.85% at 6,587.47. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.72% to 22,043.07. All three major averages scored new intraday all-time highs in the trading day and closed at record levels.

The U.S. CPI rose 0.4% last month, the biggest gain since January, after increasing 0.2% in July, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The CPI was driven by a 0.4% jump in the cost of shelter. Food prices increased 0.5%, with prices at the supermarket soaring 0.6%. The larger-than-expected rise in the Consumer Price Index reported by the Labor Department on Thursday resulted in the biggest year-on-year increase in inflation since January. Higher inflation and softening labor market conditions fanned fears of stagflation, and pose a dilemma for the U.S. central bank, beyond Wednesday's anticipated rate decision. Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 crossing the 25,000 mark and extending its winning streak to seven sessions. Gains in energy and PSU bank stocks offset profit-taking in IT counters. The index rebounded from a low of 24,940.15 amid hopes of revived India-US trade talks after US President Donald Trump said he would speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Optimism around recent GST reforms and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut next week also aided the rally. The S&P BSE Sensex added 123.58 points or 0.15% to 81,548.73. The Nifty 50 index rose 32.40 points or 0.13% to 25,005.50. In the past seven trading sessions, the Nifty 50 index jumped 1.73%. In seven trading sessions, the 50-unit index has risen 1.73%.