Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2784, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.62% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.96% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2784, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has risen around 8.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53889.15, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2798.55, up 2.36% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 57.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

