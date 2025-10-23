Colgate-Palmolive (India) Management changes

W.e.f. 28th October 2025

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has announced that consequent to the cessation of Mr. Surender Sharma as Whole-time Director - Legal & Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from close of business on 27 October 2025, Mr. Jaikishan Shah, Deputy Company Secretary & Manager - Legal has been appointed as the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 28 October 2025.

