Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 33.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.35% to Rs 247.06 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech declined 33.59% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.35% to Rs 247.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.247.06310.1835.8243.11104.08143.6585.68130.3463.5895.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News