Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 403.13 points or 0.76% at 52455.11 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.64%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.54%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.15%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.15%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.19%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.44%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.41%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 or 0.08% at 73866.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.55 points or 0.13% at 22407.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 311.8 points or 0.68% at 45540.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.58 points or 0.11% at 13580.79.

On BSE,1418 shares were trading in green, 2477 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables shares gain

Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

INR hovers around 82.90 per US dollar mark

Ami Organics gains on receiving 20-year patents from Govt

Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 2.5%, rises for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story