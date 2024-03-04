Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 403.13 points or 0.76% at 52455.11 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.64%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.54%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.15%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.15%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.01%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.19%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.44%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.41%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 or 0.08% at 73866.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.55 points or 0.13% at 22407.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 311.8 points or 0.68% at 45540.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.58 points or 0.11% at 13580.79.

On BSE,1418 shares were trading in green, 2477 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

