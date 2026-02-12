Consumer price inflation stood at 2.75% in Jan-26 under new series

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation has released the first update of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) with Base 2024=100. The item basket and the corresponding weights are based on Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24. The exercise is being done for enhancing the coverage and representativeness of the inflation measure. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of January, 2026 over January, 2025 is 2.75% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.73% and 2.77%, respectively.

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of January, 2026 over January, 2025 is 2.13% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 1.96% and 2.44%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of January, 2026 is 2.05% (Provisional)and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.39% and 1.92%, respectively.