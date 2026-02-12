Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer price inflation stood at 2.75% in Jan-26 under new series

Consumer price inflation stood at 2.75% in Jan-26 under new series

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation has released the first update of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) with Base 2024=100. The item basket and the corresponding weights are based on Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24. The exercise is being done for enhancing the coverage and representativeness of the inflation measure. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of January, 2026 over January, 2025 is 2.75% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.73% and 2.77%, respectively.

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of January, 2026 over January, 2025 is 2.13% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 1.96% and 2.44%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of January, 2026 is 2.05% (Provisional)and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.39% and 1.92%, respectively.

Detailed data showed that Food and beverages inflation stood at 2.11% while inflation for Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services was elevated at 19.02%. Inflation for Transport was tepid at 0.09%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 29.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 84.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 92.93% in the December 2025 quarter

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 226.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story