Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 07:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty in bearish trend, support seen at 25,448: Check technical analysis

Nifty in bearish trend, support seen at 25,448: Check technical analysis

Stocks to buy today, November 6: Nifty has shown follow up selling after forming top two back-to-back indecision candlestick pattern on the weekly chart

Stocks to buy or sell today, Nov 6

Which stocks to buy or sell today? Analysts recommend

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty share price 

After opening 19 points lower on Tuesday (November 4), tthe Nifty index continued to slide throughout the session and closed with a fall of 166 points at 25,598. The Nifty closed below its 20-DEMA (25,608) for the first time since October 3, 2025. After forming 'Double Top' pattern near 26,100, Nifty has confirmed the 'Lower Bottom' on the daily chart, which is bearish for the short term.  Next support for Nifty share price is seen near the previous swing high of 25,448. On the upside, resistance shifts down to 25,718. Nifty has shown follow up selling after forming top two back-to-back indecision candlestick pattern on the weekly chart, which signals caution ahead. Bearish implication of this pattern will be negated only above 26,100 resistance in Nifty.
 

Stocks to buy, sell today, November 6:

 

Buy KPIL (CMP: ₹1,315) | Share price target: ₹1,399 | Stop-loss: ₹1,241

On the week ended October 24, 2025, Kalpataru Projects International share price broke out from the multi-week consolidation with a jump in volumes. The stock price is placed above all the key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend. 

Buy Sagility (CMP: ₹51.62) | Share price target: ₹59 | Stop-loss: ₹49.6

On the week ended October 31, 2025, Sagility share price broke out from the multi-week consolidation with a jump in volumes. Sagility stock is placed above all the key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.    =====================  Disclaimer:This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.

More From This Section

stock market rally, market rise

Stocks drop, as investors fret over tech valuations; gold rallies

Bhuvaneshwari A, managing director and chief executive officer, SBICAP Securities

PhysicsWallah IPO to open Nov 11; SBICAPS names Bhuvaneshwari as MD & CEO

Market

From Marico to TCS: Here are 10 defensive stock that may bounce back

SBI, State Bank Of India

Improving credit growth trajectory, steady margins positive for SBIpremium

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Sensex can hit 100,000 by June 2026; market correction over: Morgan Stanley

Topics : Nifty 50 Stock calls Market technicals Markets Market Outlook Nifty Outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon