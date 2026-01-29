Associate Sponsors

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 1.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 8779.45 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 1.15% to Rs 505.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 511.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 8779.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6935.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8779.456935.19 27 OPM %9.1110.29 -PBDT799.31753.87 6 PBT652.76683.12 -4 NP505.88511.77 -1

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

