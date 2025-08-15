COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 64.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 50.04 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) declined 64.05% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.50.0448.285.286.961.592.750.982.150.551.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News