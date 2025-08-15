Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 155.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.46% to Rs 52.32 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 155.45% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.46% to Rs 52.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.3224.5114.9113.717.613.177.532.945.622.20

